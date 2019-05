Many visitors to the Danish capital – or those who have recently moved there – may have frequently found themselves scrutinizing Google maps or trying to interpret timetables at bus stops.

But navigating the city without any knowledge of Danish will be a little easier with a new resource launched by Copenhagen’s public transport information platform Din Offentlige Transport (DOT).

The new DOT website includes ticketing and transport information in English, as well as tips for tourists, gathering related information in one place for the first time.

DOT has worked in partnership with tourism entities including Wonderful Copenhagen, Visit North Zealand and Dansk Kyst- og Naturturisme (Danish Coast and Nature Tourism) to produce the resource, newspaper Politiken reports.

The decision to boost public transport information for visitors was made in response to the Ministry for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs and the National Tourism Forum, which last year called for better collaboration over the use of city buses and trains by tourists.

One of the aims of the resource is to draw more visitors to attractions in municipalities outside of central Copenhagen.

“We know that the ticket system and purchasing process has been difficult to understand, so we hope that this initiative will break down some barriers get more travellers to experience a larger part of Zealand,” Wonderful Copenhagen’s director of communications Tine Kastrup-Misir told Politiken.

The DOT tourist page, which can be found here, is divided into four sections: one providing basic information about public transport and where and how to buy tickets, with a link to a journey planner; a guide to attractions in and around Copenhagen; a ticket and travel card explainer; and a help page.

