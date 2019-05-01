Eight arrested during May 1st demo in Copenhagen

<p>Both the bridge and nearby Søtorvet area were temporarily closed off following a demonstration around 500 metres away at the Israels Plads square, which then moved towards the busy crossing.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d8997.393628483904!2d12.5688172!3d55.6829302!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x0%3A0x852f35f833ec206b!2sIsraels+Plads!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sdk!4v1556717005509!5m2!1sen!2sdk" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p>Several police officers drew batons, according to photographers at the scene, while there was a “massive” police presence, Copenhagen Police tweeted.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1556717405_20190501-121949-L-1000x666we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>Photo: Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p>Police confirmed at 4:30pm on Wednesday that eight arrests had been made in connection with the unrest.</p><p>"Not all of the arrests were made at Israels Plads. Some were made elsewhere in the city," the police communications department said.</p><p>Five of the arrests were made due to violence against officers, police confirmed in a tweet.</p><p>One arrest was made for breaching Denmark's <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20180801/women-defiant-as-danish-ban-on-full-face-veil-takes-effect">ban on face-masking garments</a> and one for misuse of fireworks. One person has been charged with public order offences, the tweet added.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="da">Vi har foreløbigt 8 anholdelser ifm. dagens 1. maj-demonstrationer: 5 for vold mod politiet, 1 for fyrværkeri, 1 for overtrædelse af maskeringsforbud og 1 for overtrædelse af politiloven. Indtil videre er 1 person desuden sigtet for at overtræde ordensbekendtgørelsen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/politidk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#politidk</a></p>— Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) <a href="https://twitter.com/KobenhavnPoliti/status/1123601665012248577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>A large number of people from the ‘Revolutionary Antifascists’ (Revolutionære Antifascister) group, and a smaller counter demonstration organized by the youth wings of the Liberal (Venstre) and Liberal Alliance parties were present at Israels Plads, Ritzau reports.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1556717240_20190501-121356-L-1000x666we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>A counter demonstrator holds a sign reading "No to political violence". Photo: Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p>According to tabloid Ekstra Bladet, the situation began to escalate after plainclothes police officers were referred to by a speaker using a megaphone.</p><p>Police cut short the demonstration by the anti-fascist group on Queen Louise’s Bridge. Calm had been returned by late afternoon with demonstrators moving towards the Fælledparken park, police said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190501/labour-day-in-denmark-why-is-it-so-special">Labour Day: your guide to May 1st in Denmark</a></strong></p>