North Zealand Police were alerted to a suspicious package at 1pm on Monday. The object was seen on a train at the Rungsted Kyst station.

All passengers on board the train were evacuated, and services between stations at Helsingør and Skodsborg were halted. Replacement buses took over while police investigated the issue.

Happily, it did not take long for the matter to be resolved. The package was in fact a parcel ready to be posted and had both the sender’s and recipient’s name printed on it.

It belonged to a Swedish citizen who had forgotten to take it with them when disembarking the train, police confirmed.

“We have been in contact with both the sender and the recipient,” North Zealand Police senior duty officer Søren Bjørnestad said.

“The Swedish citizen had left the package in the train on Sunday and had already reported it as lost property with the Swedish rail operators,” Bjørnestad added.

The Kystbanen (Coast Line), which operates between Copenhagen and Helsingør, opened again around 3pm on Monday. Along with a network of railways in Swedish region Scania, the line is run by DSB Øresund, part of Denmark’s national rail operator DSB.

