The Saturday prior to Easter is often a busy one on Danish roads, with many who have the coming week off school and work heading away on trips.

Authorities were relaxed at the beginning of this year's Easter period.

“Our expectations are quite calm and relaxed,” Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) spokesperson Stine Lydeking Hansen told Ritzau in relation to Saturday's traffic, prior to the beginning of this weekend.

On its website, the traffic agency writes that the busiest travel days next week on Danish roads are expected to be Wednesday April 17th and Maundy Thursday (skærtorsdag in Danish), April 18th.

Wednesday could see queues between 2pm-6pm, especially on motorways close to the larger cities, as those working during the first half of the week head home for the Easter break, Vejdirektoratet writes on its website.

On Thursday, heavy traffic is most likely between 10am and 2pm in a westbound direction on the E20 motorway on Zealand and Funen, as well as on the E45 between Aarhus and Kolding.

Holiday traffic is generally expected to be heavier in an east-to-west direction from the Copenhagen area towards Jutland; and on the E45 motorway between Aarhus and the border with Germany at Padborg.

Regions with holiday accommodation and summer houses are also expected to see localised busy traffic. These include the west coast of Jutland; the town of Skagen at the northern tip of the country; and northern Zealand.

The following roads are most likely to experience heavy traffic:

E20 Funen Motorway, particularly between Odense and Middelfart

E45 motorway Padborg-Aarhus, particularly around Kolding

E20 Køge Bay Motorway, southern Zealand

E20 motorway, Zealand

Route 16, Hillerød motorway extension

Route 21 Copenhagen-Roskilde-Sjællands Odde

At the end of the Easter holidays, on Easter Sunday, April 22nd, and Easter Monday, April 21st, roads could be busy heading east from Jutland towards Copenhagen, via both Funen and Sjællands Odde.

You can check the traffic situation on your route before departure on the trafikinfo.dk website, or using the Trafikinfo app. These resources show areas where road works, delays or other reduced speed zones are in place.

Meanwhile, border control in the form of spot checks remains in place on the Denmark-Germany border, which can result in some queuing for motorists heading into Denmark, Vejdirektoratet writes on its website.

The Road Directorate generally advises driving outside peak times where possible when extra traffic is expected to be on the road.

“And it’s always a good idea to leave in plenty of time,” Hansen said.

