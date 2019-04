The driver is reported to have caused danger to himself and others by driving a 2A bus in an inebriated state, East Jutland Police said.

“The driver undertook several abrupt braking manoeuvres close to cyclists and hit a tree with the wing mirror. Based on this, a passenger asked the driver to stop the bus,” lead duty officer Peter Halstrøm told TV2 Østjylland.

After bringing the bus to a stop at St. Mark’s Church near the Vesterbro Torv square, the driver got out of the bus and staggered on the street.

“One of the passengers followed the driver and, shortly afterwards, a patrol car arrested him and took him to the police station,” Halstrøm said.

The duty police officer would not give details on the driver’s blood alcohol level but said he will face DUI charges and that police will further investigate the matter.

No passengers were harmed during the incident.

A spokesperson for Aarhus Sporveje, the company that operates the city's buses, expressed regret over the situation but said it had not yet had contact with the driver, since he was still in police custody.

“We have only information from the police, and will contact them (on Wednesday) to find out what is going on. We want to better understand what they intend to do,” Aarhus Sporveje head of PR Bjarne Larsen told TV2 Østjylland.

“One thing is absolutely certain, that it is unacceptable to leave a bus full of passengers in the centre of Aarhus. But the driver must be given the chance to explain before we make any hasty decisions,” Larsen added.

Drivers are obliged to contact the company’s central switchboard if they are in a situation they feel unable to control, the communications manager explained.

“That did not happen here, and we must find out why,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark bus driver speaks out after assault that went viral