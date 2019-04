This week’s weather will bring plenty of sun and temperatures comfortably on the positive side of the Celsius scale, DMI meteorologist Anja Bodholdt said.

“We’ll get off to a good start with plenty of sun on Monday,” Bodholdt said.

“Some cumulus cloud will form over Jutland during the course of the day, but the sunshine will otherwise be full-on across the country,” she continued.

Temperature will be between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius on Monday.

In contrast to Sunday’s weather, the wind will be calmer and will change direction from northwesterly to southeasterly.

Tuesday will also begin with plenty of sun, before cloud cover gradually moves in from the southwest, with possible rain in the southwest of the country later in the day.

It will feel a little warmer on Tuesday, however, at between 8 and 12°C.

The sunny week will be broken up by a cloudy day on Wednesday, according to DMI’s forecast.

“Wednesday will be the cloudiest and wettest day this week. It will start with a few drops, but during the course of the day there will be more widespread rain,” Bodholdt said.

But the wet weather will quickly clear away again on Thursday morning, to be replaced by clear weather from the east. The temperature will increase to between 10-15°C.

Friday could see the weather become even more pleasant, according to Bodholdt.

“It looks like a great end to the week with a lot of sun on Friday and temperatures which may exceed 15 degrees (Celsius) locally,” the meteorologist said.

