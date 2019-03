A new generation of fans will therefore be able to experience the Nobel Prize-winning songwriter, who also played at Roskilde on several occasions during the 1990s and 2000s.

Dylan, known for songs including Like a Rolling Stone, The Times They Are A-Changin’, Boots of Spanish Leather, Blowin’ in the Wind, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall and Subterranean Homesick Blues as well as countless others, will play the Danish festival’s main Orange Stage on July 3rd, Roskilde Festival confirmed.

“It’s now been 13 years since he last visited us, so for many of our young participants this could be the first and maybe only time they will have the chance to see an artist of such importance,” programme director Anders Wahrén told DR.

In 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”, although it took him a while to officially accept the prize.

He has also won 10 Grammy Awards, one Golden Globe and one Academy Award.

Born in 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota, Dylan emerged during the 1960s, with his distinctive vocal phrasing and guitar and harmonica-based music.

“Bob Dylan’s cultural impact can almost not be overstated, even if you don’t also consider his personal, literary or political awareness and engagement,” Wahrén added.

The rock ‘n’ roll icon will be 78 years old when he steps on to the Roskilde stage this summer.

Other acts so far announced for this year’s festival, which is the largest of its kind in northern Europe, include The Cure, Cardi B, Robyn, Travis Scott, Christine and the Queens, Robert Plant and Tears for Fears.

