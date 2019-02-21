Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

2021 Tour de France to kick off in Denmark

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 February 2019
09:34 CET+01:00
cyclingtour de france

Share this article

2021 Tour de France to kick off in Denmark
Coming soon to a Danish location near you. File photo: JEFF PACHOUD/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 February 2019
09:34 CET+01:00
The 2021 Tour de France will start in Denmark with an opening stage in Copenhagen, organisers announced Wednesday.

Cycling's most iconic race will open with a team trial around the Danish capital, known for its pro-cycling policy.

Two other stages are scheduled to be held in Denmark, according to Europe 1: a coastal ride between Roskilde and Nyborg, followed by a stage between Vejle and Sønderborg.

The 2019 Tour, in July, starts in Brussels to celebrate the 50th anniversary of famed Belgian rider Eddy Merckx's first victory.

The first time the Tour went overseas was in 1954, to Amsterdam. Denmark becomes the 10th country to host the 'Grand depart' after the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany, Britain, Spain, Ireland and Monaco.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen mayor optimistic over Tour de France start

cyclingtour de france
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Noticeboard

18/02
LOST..after 20 years in Denmark..!
17/02
Looking for Lone Madsen from Copenhagen
01/02
What food do you miss from home?
20/01
2 bedroom cottage in Italy with sea view
14/01
Danish WW2 history question
09/01
Discussions on Sundays
View all notices
Post a new notice