The four men were convicted at Copenhagen City Court on Wednesday morning for attacking the Turkish Embassy with petrol bombs in March 2018.

The men, aged 19, 22, 23 and 24, were found guilty of having thrown several Molotov cocktails at the building in the Østerbro neighbourhood.

Three were given prison sentences of one year and nine months, while a one year, six month-long custodial sentence was given to the fourth.

All four will be deported from Denmark and given 12-year bans from entering the country.

Several people attending the trial broke into tears as the sentences were read out, Ritzau reports.

All four men are part of Copenhagen’s Kurdish community, the news agency writes.

The attack took place on March 19th last year. Charges were announced in November.

One of the men has previously said that he had planned to celebrate Kurdish New Year, but cancelled those plans after hearing of the operation by Turkish military forces in Afrin, a Kurdish canton in northwestern Syria.

He then travelled to a Kurdish meeting place in Valby near Copenhagen, where he met the other three men.

They were driving in Copenhagen when they came upon the idea to throw petrol bombs at the embassy. A total of seven Molotov cocktails were thrown.

