First stork of the year lands in Denmark

18 February 2019
10:41 CET+01:00
First stork of the year lands in Denmark
File photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Ritzau Scanpix
18 February 2019
10:41 CET+01:00
The first stork to arrive in Denmark this year has landed on the island of Bornholm, according to birdwatcher website Storkene.dk.

The sighting of the first stork, traditionally considered a sign spring is coming, therefore occurred a week earlier than in 2018.

Favourable weather conditions are partly responsible for the early arrival of the bird, according to Storkene.dk chairperson Jess Frederiksen.

“This is extremely early. It is very unusual, and there is no doubt that it is due to the mild weather and climate change in general,” Frederiksen said.

“(The stork) is from Spain, Portugal or maybe North Africa. With the southwesterly wind we have had, many storks have come to Europe early this year. And that is very unusual,” he said.

Another unusual feature of this year’s arrival is its location: the first stork is most frequently spotted in southern Jutland, rather than Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic Sea.

