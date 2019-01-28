Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danes crush Norway to win first men's handball world title

28 January 2019
handball

Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Ritzau Scanpix
Hosts Denmark beat Norway 31-22 on Sunday in Herning to win the nation's first ever handball world title.

Mikkel Hansen, a defender who plays his club handball for Paris Saint-Germain, was again the key Danish player with seven goals. 

He was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Morten Toft Olsen added five as Denmark converted 67 per cent of their shots.

Magnus Jondal scored nine for Norway who only shot 50 per cent.

Denmark are the reigning Olympic gold medalists and won the European title in 2008 and 2012.

Earlier, France secured the bronze medal, edging Germany 26-25.

handball
