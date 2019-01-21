100 drivers demonstrate in Copenhagen over Danish taxi laws

File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A large number of taxis caused disruption to morning traffic on Monday as a convoy of private hire vehicles drove in protest at taxi regulations.

Up to 100 cars took part in the demonstration by driving in a convoy in the centre of the capital.

The demonstration had been registered with police to take place between 8am and 10am, according to Copenhagen Police duty officer Henrik Stormer.

The taxis drove past Industriens Hus, the head office of the Confederation of Danish Industry at City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen), as well as Christiansborg, where parliament is located.

“They circled through the Inner City,” Stormer said.

After an hour, the demonstrating taxis had moved on, the duty officer added.

Demonstration leaders in yellow high-visibility vests were present on the streets during the protest in order to direct traffic.

Police were made aware of the demonstration on Sunday via a report, according to Ritzau.

