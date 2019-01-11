Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Strong winds and frosty mornings this weekend in Denmark

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
11 January 2019
09:49 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

Strong winds and frosty mornings this weekend in Denmark
File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
11 January 2019
09:49 CET+01:00
Wearing an extra layer of clothes will probably be a wise precaution this weekend.

Cold temperatures as well as wind and rain are forecast by meteorological agency DMI.

“(The weather) will be a mixed bag, with air masses filled with cold reaching the country,” DMI’s meteorologist Martin Lindberg said.

A strong wind is expected to be felt across most of the country on Friday, while cold temperatures during the night are likely to result in frost in West Jutland, parts of Zealand and on Bornholm. Temperatures are predicted to range between -2°C and 3°C.

Daytime temperatures are forecast at 3-8°C.

“The weather could well be unpredictable. Strong winds are coming from the west and northwest, and this can give different weather patterns. But it will be windy,” Lindberg said.

Saturday will be rainy as well as windy, with wet weather likely to continue into Sunday before clearing later in the day.

Towards the end of the weekend, a low pressure front north of the Faroe Islands is expected to move across southern Norway, reaching northern Denmark by Sunday afternoon.

“That could result in very strong gusts of wind reaching gale force on the west coast,” Lindberg said, noting that the exact course of the front was not certain, and that the nature of winds could therefore vary from the current prediction.

READ ALSO: Weather news from Denmark

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How Brexit and the fight for rights united Britons from across Europe
  2. Danish auto industry driven by record purchases
  3. Work permit rules complicate cross-border commuting for non-EU citizens
  4. Denmark’s 'regions' could be disbanded in major public health reform
  5. Second Swiss citizen arrested in connection with Scandinavian hiker murders

From our sponsors

Are you as adventurous as this Nordic couple at Christmas?

Icelanders Thorunn and Sindri live in Sweden but won't be flying back to their home country for Christmas. Find out where the adventurous couple will be heading instead!

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. How Brexit and the fight for rights united Britons from across Europe
  2. Danish auto industry driven by record purchases
  3. Work permit rules complicate cross-border commuting for non-EU citizens
  4. Denmark’s 'regions' could be disbanded in major public health reform
  5. Second Swiss citizen arrested in connection with Scandinavian hiker murders

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/01
Discussions on Sundays
02/01
ARTNSIPS art events at local bars, café's and museums
21/12
Seeking old shipmates...
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
30/11
Relative
View all notices
Post a new notice