Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Chlorine leak at Danish swimming pool sends 11 to hospital

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
10 January 2019
17:32 CET+01:00
chlorine

Share this article

Chlorine leak at Danish swimming pool sends 11 to hospital
Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
10 January 2019
17:32 CET+01:00
An accident involving chlorine at a swimming pool at Avedøre near Copenhagen resulted in authorities closing off an area with a 100-metre radius.

Eleven children and adults were subsequently taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being exposed to the leaked chemical, emergency services in the area (Region Hovedstadens Akutberedskab) confirmed.

A temporary closure of the area close to the sports centre was ended later on Thursday afternoon.

“Most of the 11 people are children. The patients were transported from the location by ambulance. Fortunately, they are not showing any serious symptoms,” the emergency services said in a statement.

Eight or nine children are thought to have been affected.

Several other children and adults underwent checks after the incident at the Avedøre Idrætscenter swimming pool, where a chlorine leak was reported to police at 12:11pm on Tuesday.

“All signs point to an accident at this time. Health authorities recommend anyone who was at the swimming pool today and feels unwell to contact [medical helpline] 1813,” police wrote in a tweet.

Measures have also been taken by Hovedstadens Akutberedskab to stop the leakage at the pool.

“There is a chlorine leakage inside the building. That means we are carrying out an operation to limit and close (this). The building is, of course, closed to visitors,” operation leader Kristian Næsted told TV2.

A press spokesperson at regional health authority Region Hovedstad said people who visited the swimming pool earlier today should seek medical advice via the 1813 number if they were experiencing soreness or itching in the eyes or throat.

Chest pains or breathing difficulties were signs of potentially more serious symptoms and should be responded to by calling emergency services on 112, the health authority said.

But it was not necessary to seek medical advice in the absence of symptoms for those who had been at the pool earlier on Thursday, the Danish Patient Safety Authority wrote on Twitter.

chlorine
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swiss suspect in murder of Scandinavian hikers 'had psychiatric problems'
  2. Danish auto industry driven by record purchases
  3. Danish students amongst EU’s best for school grades
  4. Denmark takes flood precautions as water levels rise
  5. Danish politicians comment on 'potato and broccoli' asylum centre debate

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Swiss suspect in murder of Scandinavian hikers 'had psychiatric problems'
  2. Danish auto industry driven by record purchases
  3. Danish students amongst EU’s best for school grades
  4. Denmark takes flood precautions as water levels rise
  5. Danish politicians comment on 'potato and broccoli' asylum centre debate

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/01
Discussions on Sundays
02/01
ARTNSIPS art events at local bars, café's and museums
21/12
Seeking old shipmates...
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
30/11
Relative
View all notices
Post a new notice