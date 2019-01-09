Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danish auto industry driven by record purchases

9 January 2019
Cars parked at Aalborg Airport. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
9 January 2019
More money than ever before was spent buying new cars in Denmark in 2018, according to figures from Statistics Denmark.

Although fewer cars were purchased than in 2016 or 2017, a fall in the number of vehicles bought from the ‘mini’ and ‘small’ car categories has driven total spending on motors up, according to the figures.

An increase in sales of more expensive SUV category vehicles also contributed to the overall total of 52.7 billion kroner (7 billion euros) spent on cars in 2018, an increase of 3.2 billion kroner on the previous year.

Hybrid and electric cars only formed a small proportion of the total vehicle sales, according to Statistics Denmark.

“Since 2009, 1,844,000 new private vehicles have been registered. Only 16,100 of these do not use petrol or diesel. That corresponds to 0.9 percent,” Statistics Denmark writes.

The best year so far for green vehicles was 2015, when electric and hybrid cars formed 2.3 percent of total sales. The 2018 figure of 2.1 percent is the second-highest proportion in the category, according to the findings.

