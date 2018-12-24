VIDEO: How to make Danish Christmas roast pork

Photo: Ester Rose Wadsworth

Spending Christmas away from Denmark this year? Here’s one way to bring Danish Christmas with you.

So, where are you spending Christmas?

I am heading back to my native state of Washington in the U.S. this year, but promised my mom, who is originally Danish, that I would get all the traditional Danish Christmas recipes written out so that we could try to whip together a couple of them.

I think many of us who have moved in Denmark have tasted and grown to love Danish Christmas food, but perhaps haven’t seen or learned how to make it.

The idea grew and evolved into a serious of ‘how to’ videos that The Local will publish in the run up to Christmas this week, sharing tips and recipes for some of the classic elements of the Danish Christmas dinner.

First up: roast pork, or, as it’s better known, flæskesteg.

So here is the first in a series of mini videos on the traditional Danish Christmas Eve menu. For the uninitiated: Christmas Eve is the main day for Christmas celebrations in Denmark, unlike, for example, in the U.S. and the U.K.

The to-die-for flæskesteg is served with the rind; it’s actually the big deal about this dish. Enjoy.

Recipe: Danish roast pork with crackling (flæskesteg)

INGREDIENTS:

Boneless pork roast, with the rind

Course salt

Bay leaves

Pepper (optional)

METHOD:

1. Start by slicing deep grooves in the rind (5mm or 1/5 inches apart). These grooves should be deep but not all the way down to the meat.

2. Pour a little water over the roast.

3. Sprinkle salt on and between the grooves in the rind (the salt helps the skin to get extra crisp).

4. Place bay leaves in between the grooves.

5. Put the roast in the oven on 225°C/440°F for 15 minutes.

6. Turn down to 200°C/400°F until the core temperature is 65°C/149°F. This is to make the rind crispy.

A 1.5kg/3.3lb roast takes around 90 minutes to cook.

7. When it is done, take it out of the oven and let it rest for 15 min.

8. Cut the roast in slices along the grooves in the rind.

