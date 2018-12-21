VIDEO: How to make Danish Christmas red cabbage

Rødkål. Photo: Ester Rose Wadsworth

Spending Christmas away from Denmark this year? Here's the second part of our Christmas dinner series, helping you to bring Danish Christmas with you.

Earlier this week, we brought you our first video on how to make the famous Danish Christmas roast pork or flæskesteg.

Now, I’m writing this from my mom’s kitchen, outside Aberdeen, Washington, in the US: essentially the middle of nowhere, but it’s green, there are mountains, and it’s beautiful.

The second element of the signature Danish Christmas dish is sautéed red cabbage. In Danish, rødkål.

This sautéed red cabbage is something I’ve learned to love and I definitely prefer the warm version, and that’s what I’ve filmed here. It’s is the side dish for pork roast or duck and can be eaten all year round, but you should definitely include it if you are going all out with a Danish Christmas menu.

It’s pretty simple to make, if you are lucky enough to find the right items in your area.

Here are the ingredients and the steps to making it. We had a pretty massive cabbage here so used half of it, and this was enough for about eight people.

INGREDIENTS

Red cabbage/rødkål (this recipe is for half a large cabbage)

Butter 100g

Duck fat 100g

Vinegar ½ liter

Currant juice 2 dl

Danish Christmas curry bag (this is a little bag with four cloves, 1 star anise, 5-8 black pepper corns, 3-4 bay leaves, a stick of cinnamon)

Sugar

Salt

Oranges

METHOD:

Peel off the outer layers of the cabbage Divide cabbage into 6-8 pieces to start with, then chop into very thin slices Melt the butter, and duck fat on low heat Add cabbage, and lightly fry on high heat, after the butter is melted. (The cabbage should become soft as the juices come out) Chop oranges into quarters Add oranges to the pot Add the bag of Christmas spices Add half a litre of vinegar Add salt, sugar and currant juice Let it simmer for about 30 minutes.

