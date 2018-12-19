Police fire warning shots in response to stone-throwing in Christiania

Christiania. File photo: Sofie Mathiassen/Ritzau Scanpix

Police fired warning shots during a brief disturbance in the alternative enclave of Christiania in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

No arrests were made and order has now been restored in the area, a Copenhagen Police spokesperson said.

The shots were fired after stones were thrown at a police patrol in the area, duty officer Henrik Svejstrup told Ritzau.

“The patrol was showered with stones and fired a couple of warning shots as it withdrew,” Svejstrup said.

Earlier this year, a series of police raids were carried out in the alternative enclave in a crackdown against cannabis trade in the area.

Today’s incident, which occurred around 3pm, did not result in any arrests as police chose to initially withdraw from the scene.

“The patrol pulled out to regroup and then went back in. Calm has now been restored,” Svejstrup said.

The officer was unable as of Wednesday evening to give details of the exact location of the incident.

Danish law regulates when police are allowed to fire their weapons in the course of duty. One such circumstance is in order to protect members of the public or themselves from an imminent dangerous attack.

Police must first give shouted warnings and then fire warning shots before considering taking aim at a person. Warning shots may only be fired if the conditions for opening fire are fulfilled and may only fire in cases of 'extreme necessity', according to paragraph 7 of Denmark's Police Law (politiloven).

