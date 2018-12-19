Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Police fire warning shots in response to stone-throwing in Christiania

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 December 2018
20:09 CET+01:00
christiania

Share this article

Police fire warning shots in response to stone-throwing in Christiania
Christiania. File photo: Sofie Mathiassen/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 December 2018
20:09 CET+01:00
Police fired warning shots during a brief disturbance in the alternative enclave of Christiania in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

No arrests were made and order has now been restored in the area, a Copenhagen Police spokesperson said.

The shots were fired after stones were thrown at a police patrol in the area, duty officer Henrik Svejstrup told Ritzau.

“The patrol was showered with stones and fired a couple of warning shots as it withdrew,” Svejstrup said.

Earlier this year, a series of police raids were carried out in the alternative enclave in a crackdown against cannabis trade in the area.

Today’s incident, which occurred around 3pm, did not result in any arrests as police chose to initially withdraw from the scene.

“The patrol pulled out to regroup and then went back in. Calm has now been restored,” Svejstrup said.

The officer was unable as of Wednesday evening to give details of the exact location of the incident.

Danish law regulates when police are allowed to fire their weapons in the course of duty. One such circumstance is in order to protect members of the public or themselves from an imminent dangerous attack.

Police must first give shouted warnings and then fire warning shots before considering taking aim at a person. Warning shots may only be fired if the conditions for opening fire are fulfilled and may only fire in cases of 'extreme necessity', according to paragraph 7 of Denmark's Police Law (politiloven).

READ ALSO: After five days of raids, Christiania hash traders stop rebuilding market

christiania
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Morocco arrests suspect after brutal murder of Danish, Norwegian women
  3. Two Danes climbed a pyramid. Why is Egypt mad?
  4. Grey week awaits in Denmark with white Christmas 'far away'
  5. Danish Conservatives present major tax cut plan

From our sponsors

Where this adventurous Nordic couple are spending Christmas

Icelanders Thorunn and Sindri live in Sweden but won't be flying back to their home country for Christmas. Find out where the adventurous couple will be heading instead!

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Morocco arrests suspect after brutal murder of Danish, Norwegian women
  3. Two Danes climbed a pyramid. Why is Egypt mad?
  4. Grey week awaits in Denmark with white Christmas 'far away'
  5. Danish Conservatives present major tax cut plan

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
30/11
Relative
16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
View all notices
Post a new notice