Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Egyptians arrested for helping Danish couple who climbed pyramid and posed naked

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
14 December 2018
11:50 CET+01:00
pyramidsegypt

Share this article

Egyptians arrested for helping Danish couple who climbed pyramid and posed naked
The Pyramid of Khufu, also known as the Great Pyramid of Giza. File photo: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
14 December 2018
11:50 CET+01:00
Authorities in Egypt on Thursday arrested a camel owner and a second person for helping two Danish tourists to climb the Great Pyramid at Giza.

After climbing the pyramid, the pair took sexually-charged photos and a video of themselves and then shared the images online, causing outrage in the Middle Eastern country.

According to the Egyptian interior ministry, the second of the two arrested people, a woman, established contact between the Danish couple and the camel owner, who illegally transported them to the pyramid on the evening of November 29th for the price of 4,000 Egyptian pounds, around 1,500 kroner (200 euros).

The camel owner and woman have confessed to their involvement and await trial, news agency AFP reports. Egyptian law forbids climbing on the ancient monuments at Giza.

23-year-old Dane Andreas Hvid posted on YouTube a video of the couple climbing the pyramid. The video ends with the young woman, whose face is blurred out, removing her top as she stands atop the 146.7 metre-tall archaeological wonder. It has been viewed over 4.8 million times at the time of writing.

“Climbing an ancient monument like the pyramids is not allowed. If you are told not to touch or take pictures in a museum in Europe you will respect the law,” one commenter on the social media site wrote in response to the video.

“Just imagine if an immigrant or a refugee had sex in the Amalienborg yard or Copenhagen Opera House, filmed it and post it! What would the reaction be?”, another comment reads.

Several newspapers in Egypt have reported on the video. According to Danish media TV2, Egyptian antiquities minister Khaled al-Anany has placed the case in the hands of the country’s prosecution authority.

Hvid told Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet that he had long held an ambition to climb to the top of the pyramid.

Potential charges by Egypt against the two Danes, who are no longer in the country, are not currently clear.

“I will stay out of Egypt from now on, as I probably risk being sentenced if I go back,” Hvid told Ekstra Bladet.

READ ALSO: Danish archaeologists find 14,000 year-old bread in Jordan

pyramidsegypt
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  2. Government changes Danish residency requirement for unemployment insurance
  3. For the last six months, I’ve been trying to date Danes. Here’s what I found out
  4. Unemployment insurance applicants in Denmark must provide proof of foreign address under new rules
  5. Dead whale dissected on Danish quayside

From our sponsors

Why this Nordic couple don't go 'home' for Christmas

Icelanders Thorunn and Sindri live in Sweden but won't be flying back to their home country for Christmas. Find out where the adventurous couple will be heading instead!

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  2. Government changes Danish residency requirement for unemployment insurance
  3. For the last six months, I’ve been trying to date Danes. Here’s what I found out
  4. Unemployment insurance applicants in Denmark must provide proof of foreign address under new rules
  5. Dead whale dissected on Danish quayside

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
30/11
Relative
16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices
Post a new notice