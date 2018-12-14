Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danish authorities confiscate Christmas ducks from unlicensed farm

14 December 2018
18:10 CET+01:00
The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) has confiscated up to 200 birds from a poultry farm that sold ducks, geese and turkeys without the correct authorisation.

The agency confirmed in a press statement on Friday that it had taken possession of the poultry after receiving a tipoff from a consumer.

100 birds have already been sold by the farm, despite it not having the necessary permits required to slaughter and sell poultry, according to information provided by its owner to authorities.

Over 200 frozen turkeys, ducks and geese were found without obligatory production dates marked on them at the farm at Kilegårdsvej in Esbjerg, western Jutland.

The owner had also failed to carry out necessary risk assessments and standards checks legally required to operate the business.

People who have purchased ducks and other poultry from the farm are advised to throw them away or return them.

No information was given as to whether the unauthorised food products constitute any safety risk.

