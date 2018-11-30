Denmark’s December to begin with cold, wet weather, but no snow

Advent candles will be lit in Denmark this weekend. File photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The first weekend in advent will be without snow, according to weather forecasts.

Rainy weather is instead expected this weekend, the first in December.

“The cloud cover that has been upon us in recent days is still hanging over the country. So the next three days will bring rain, rain and rain,” Klaus Larsen of national meteorological agency DMI told Ritzau.

Showers are expected persistently across the country throughout Friday and Saturday and the wet weather is forecast to worsen on Sunday before finally easing off on Monday.

“Jutland will get the most rain but also the most hours of sunshine. There may be some clearing up from the west later on,” Larsen said.

Moderate temperatures for the time of year of 8-10 degrees Celsius are forecast in most of Jutland, while it will be colder in the east of the country at around five degrees Celsius on Funen and Zealand. The Baltic Sea island of Bornholm will be the coldest part of the country at 3°C.

“It will also be blustery with strong winds across the country. The further inland, the stronger the wind will be,” Larsen said.

Some sun is forecast on Saturday morning, with mild southerly and southwesterly winds, with a slight drop in temperature relative to Friday.

“Jutland has the best chance of sun, but there will generally be more rain, which won’t really stop until Monday. We expect around eight millimetres of rain throughout the country,” the meteorologist said.

No snow is forecast by DMI.

“It probably won’t be a bad idea to wear warm clothes this weekend. Even though the temperature in some places will be up to eight to ten degrees (Celsius), the wind will make it feel cold,” Larsen said.

