Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark’s December to begin with cold, wet weather, but no snow

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 November 2018
10:38 CET+01:00
weatheradventchristmas

Share this article

Denmark’s December to begin with cold, wet weather, but no snow
Advent candles will be lit in Denmark this weekend. File photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 November 2018
10:38 CET+01:00
The first weekend in advent will be without snow, according to weather forecasts.

Rainy weather is instead expected this weekend, the first in December.

“The cloud cover that has been upon us in recent days is still hanging over the country. So the next three days will bring rain, rain and rain,” Klaus Larsen of national meteorological agency DMI told Ritzau.

Showers are expected persistently across the country throughout Friday and Saturday and the wet weather is forecast to worsen on Sunday before finally easing off on Monday.

“Jutland will get the most rain but also the most hours of sunshine. There may be some clearing up from the west later on,” Larsen said.

Moderate temperatures for the time of year of 8-10 degrees Celsius are forecast in most of Jutland, while it will be colder in the east of the country at around five degrees Celsius on Funen and Zealand. The Baltic Sea island of Bornholm will be the coldest part of the country at 3°C.

“It will also be blustery with strong winds across the country. The further inland, the stronger the wind will be,” Larsen said.

Some sun is forecast on Saturday morning, with mild southerly and southwesterly winds, with a slight drop in temperature relative to Friday.

“Jutland has the best chance of sun, but there will generally be more rain, which won’t really stop until Monday. We expect around eight millimetres of rain throughout the country,” the meteorologist said.

No snow is forecast by DMI.

“It probably won’t be a bad idea to wear warm clothes this weekend. Even though the temperature in some places will be up to eight to ten degrees (Celsius), the wind will make it feel cold,” Larsen said.

READ ALSO: Weather reports from Denmark

weatheradventchristmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. German firm criticised for keeping Danish power from energy market
  2. I took the Danish citizenship test today. What was it like, and why did I do it?
  3. People from non-Western countries fail Danish citizenship test more often: ministry
  4. Opinion: Danish odds are stacked against skilled foreign workers
  5. Population of people with non-Danish ethnic backgrounds to exceed 800,000 by 2060: report

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. German firm criticised for keeping Danish power from energy market
  2. I took the Danish citizenship test today. What was it like, and why did I do it?
  3. People from non-Western countries fail Danish citizenship test more often: ministry
  4. Opinion: Danish odds are stacked against skilled foreign workers
  5. Population of people with non-Danish ethnic backgrounds to exceed 800,000 by 2060: report

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

30/11
Relative
16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices
Post a new notice