Denmark reserves waters for construction of wind power farms

Large areas of Danish territorial waters have been earmarked by the state for the construction of new wind farms.

Minister for the Environment Lars Christian Lilleholt has reserved large areas of Danish waters for future state-owned wind parks.

The decision follows recent interest by private companies in carrying out feasibility studies regarding construction of wind farms in the areas, Ritzau writes.

“Before granting away some of our best wind resources, I want to make sure we have a clear idea of how the resources can benefit us all,” Lilleholt said.

“We are taking this step to ensure money from the considerable resources in Danish waters benefits Danes,” the minister added.

Current low prices for wind energy were part of the reason for the government’s decision to take the step, Lilleholt said, adding that the strategy of reserving the potentially profitable territorial waters fitted with the ideology of the governing Liberal (Venstre) party.

“It’s good Liberal politics to ensure that Denmark owns the wind resources around Denmark. It makes sense for the money to benefit Danish society,” he said.

The minister also drew parallels between offshore wind power manufacture in Denmark and the North Sea oil industry, from which neighbouring Norway draws much of its wealth.

The areas reserved by the government are located in the Kattegat Sea as well as the North Sea.

Danish waters are among Europe’s prime wind farm locations due to the low sea depth and windy conditions.

Reservation of the areas does not mean wind farms are certain to be built there, however.

“The first step has been taken with the reservation. Next is a screening process to find the most beneficial location to place the wind farms,” Lilleholt said.

