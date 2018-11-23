Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

QUICK QUIZ: Are you fooled by these Danish 'false friends'?

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 November 2018
18:19 CET+01:00
quizquick quiz

Share this article

QUICK QUIZ: Are you fooled by these Danish 'false friends'?
Photo: Wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 November 2018
18:19 CET+01:00
With shared linguistic roots, it's no surprise that the occasional Danish word can sound familiar to English speakers. But translation isn't always as straightforward as it seems.

Can you figure out the meanings of these false friends? Are any of the 'false' friends real ones? Take our quiz to test your Danish skills.

CLICK HERE to try more quick quizzes

quizquick quiz
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen, Stockholm given dismal rankings in expat city survey
  2. Sweden's Halland Region joins Greater Copenhagen
  3. Danish parliament passes contentious 'ghetto plan'
  4. Leaving gangs is hard process: Copenhagen exit programme
  5. QUICK QUIZ: Are you fooled by these Danish 'false friends'?

From our sponsors

This small Mediterranean capital is the perfect winter city break

Valletta, Malta’s small but mighty capital, still feels like one of the Med’s undiscovered gems. But it won’t stay that way for long. The Local’s commercial editor, Sophie Miskiw, explored 2018's Capital of Culture and can’t wait to go back.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen, Stockholm given dismal rankings in expat city survey
  2. Sweden's Halland Region joins Greater Copenhagen
  3. Danish parliament passes contentious 'ghetto plan'
  4. Leaving gangs is hard process: Copenhagen exit programme
  5. QUICK QUIZ: Are you fooled by these Danish 'false friends'?

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices