Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark suspends arms sales to Saudi over Khashoggi murder

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
22 November 2018
10:08 CET+01:00
saudi arabiajamal khashoggi

Share this article

Denmark suspends arms sales to Saudi over Khashoggi murder
Foreign minister Anders Samuelsen. File photo:AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
22 November 2018
10:08 CET+01:00
Denmark on Thursday suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the second country to do so after Germany.

"The foreign ministry is suspending all sales of weapons and military equipment to Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said.

"I hope that the Danish decision can create additional momentum," he added.

A foreign ministry spokesman said Copenhagen was not considering other sanctions for the moment.

On Monday, Germany decided to bar 18 Saudis from entering its territory and Europe's Schengen passport-free zone over their alleged links to the murder.

In October, Berlin called for EU countries to follow its lead and suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia for the time being, prompting a dismissive response from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote for The Washington Post and had been critical of Prince Mohammed, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd, killed and reportedly dismembered.

After lengthy denials, Saudi authorities admitted responsibility and said 21 people had been taken into custody. However, a CIA analysis leaked to the US media went further, reportedly pointing the finger at the crown prince.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Wednesday said criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "red line", and that calls for him to be held accountable for the grisly killing would not be tolerated.

READ ALSO: Denmark to summon Saudi ambassador over Khashoggi death

saudi arabiajamal khashoggi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen, Stockholm given dismal rankings in expat city survey
  2. Danske Bank whistleblower says he raised alarm four times
  3. Brexit: Brits in Denmark could face 'Brexodus'
  4. Man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour identified as Irish tourist
  5. Reformed gang member shot dead in Copenhagen after book launch

From our sponsors

This small Mediterranean capital is the perfect winter city break

Valletta, Malta’s small but mighty capital, still feels like one of the Med’s undiscovered gems. But it won’t stay that way for long. The Local’s commercial editor, Sophie Miskiw, explored 2018's Capital of Culture and can’t wait to go back.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen, Stockholm given dismal rankings in expat city survey
  2. Danske Bank whistleblower says he raised alarm four times
  3. Brexit: Brits in Denmark could face 'Brexodus'
  4. Man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour identified as Irish tourist
  5. Reformed gang member shot dead in Copenhagen after book launch

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices