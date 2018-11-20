Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour identified as Irish tourist

20 November 2018
11:07 CET+01:00
copenhagen

Police near the location where the man was found on November 18th. Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Scanpix 2018
A man who drowned in Copenhagen’s harbour on Sunday has been identified as a 30-year-old tourist from Ireland.

Copenhagen Police duty officer Lars Westerweel confirmed on Monday that the man had been identified.

Police were alerted at 10:27am on Sunday after the man was seen floating in the water near Havnegade in the centre of the city.

Emergency service divers pulled the body from the water and gave first aid. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The tragic death was the result of an accident, police confirmed.

“We have concluded that there was no crime,” Westerweel said.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, the officer said that the process of informing the man’s relatives had been set in motion.

“We are not involved with that, but I know the process has been initiated,” he said.

