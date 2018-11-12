Danish municipality goes to police over haulage firm’s treatment of foreign workers

Photo: Frank Cilius/Ritzau Scanpix

The municipality in Aabenraa near Denmark’s border with Germany is to file a complaint with police against haulage company Kurt Beier Transport, according to a report.

Trade union media Fagbladet 3F wrote on Monday that Aabenraa Municipality plans to report the company over a living facility for employees at the company’s premises in the border town of Padborg.

The accommodation, referred to as a “driver’s camp”, housed up to 200 men in “criticisable” conditions with only four toilets between them, according to the report.

“We have decided to report Kurt Beier Transport to the police,” Aabenraa Municipality’s head of department for Building, Culture, Environment and Business Jane Petersen told Fagbladet 3F.

“The complaint was filed because, had Kurt Beier Transport applied for planning permission to build what we so far know to have been there, they would not have been granted permission,” Petersen added.

The municipality did not wish to go into further detail, according to 3F’s report. The report will be filed sometime during this week or next week, Petersen confirmed.

Kurt Beier Transport CEO Karsten Beier told broadcaster DR earlier this month that he regretted poor living conditions experienced by the company’s employees at the site.

“I very much regret the photos that have been published and would like to apologise. Our facilities were simply not up to standard,” Beier told DR.

The issue was first reported by Fagbladet 3F, which published photos showing evidence of poor conditions at the company’s accommodation in Padborg, while it was also reported that drivers from the Phillippines were paid as little as 15 kroner (two euros) per hour.

According to information supplied by the municipality to Fagbladet 3F, the company is permitted to provide facilities for drivers to rest and for short overnight stays at its Padborg depot, but not the “camp”-style accommodation demonstrated by the report.

The issue has also resulted in the National Board of Social Services (Socialstyrelsen)’s Anti-People Smuggling Centre finding that 26 drivers used by the company were victims of people smuggling.

Beier denied any laws had been broken in comments made last week to DR.

“I am completely sure and convinced that we have not done anything punishable by law. We have complied with all laws and regulations,” he said.

“All drivers were aware of the terms when we interviewed them in the Phillippines. None of them were forced into working for us,” he added.

South Jutland Police said on Wednesday last week that no arrests had been made in connection with the case, stressing that police and the Anti-People Smuggling Centre bases of investigation were not the same.

Police investigations are dependent on breach of Danish criminal law, while the Anti-People Smuggling Centre uses definitions of people smuggling from the UN’s Palermo protocols against trafficking of persons, adopted by Denmark in 2003.

