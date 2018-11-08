These are Denmark’s most – and least – popular supermarkets

Composite: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Bax Lindhardt/Morten Dueholm/Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

An industry survey has ranked 11 supermarket chains in Denmark on a number of customer loyalty factors.

The survey, carried out by Loyalty Group, aims to find out Danes’ preferred supermarket by asking questions about customer service, quality of products, organic range and image, amongst other factors.

Rema 1000, a Norwegian-owned chain with 270 stores in Denmark, took first place in the list.

The chain received the highest loyalty index, calculated on the basis of survey responses from 4,300 people in Denmark. Loyalty Group has carried out the survey for a number of years prior to the latest ranking.

Rema 1000’s director of purchasing and marketing Anders Rene Jensen told newspaper BT the company’s success was a result of its willingness to listen to customers.

“We spend a lot of time and energy listening to our customers about what they would like to see from us. It’s important for us to offer a range of products in our stores that meet the everyday needs of our customers,” Jensen said.

“We make a lot of effort to ensure customers’ efforts don’t go to waste by ensuring all of our products are available,” he said.

German chain Lidl, which has 110 stores in Denmark, took second place on the list, with Meny, a Norwegian-Danish-owned franchise with 115 stores, place third.

Fakta, one of a number of supermarket brands owned by the Coop Danmark group, took the dubious honour of being the country’s least-favourite spot for grocery shopping. Discount supermarket Netto and out-of-town superstore chain Bilka scored the second and third-worst indexes, respectively.

Jens Juul Nielsen, head of Coop Danmark’s information department, said that the physical appearance of many Fakta stores had played a role in its poor showing on the index.

“In relation to Fakta, this is because we have had a lot of worn-out stores. What we are now doing is modernising buildings. At the same time, we are modernising our product range with more organic produce and meat where suppliers are conscious of animal welfare,” Nielsen told BT.

Loyalty Group supermarket loyalty index 2018:

1. Rema 1000

2. Lidl

3. Meny

4. Superbrugsen

5. Kvickly

6. Lokal/Dagli’Brugsen

7. Føtex

8. Aldi

9. Bilka

10. Netto

11. Fakta

READ ALSO: Danish producer saves 75 tonnes of 'ugly' tomatoes