Denmark set for autumnal week with plenty of rain and wind

22 October 2018
10:33 CEST+02:00
weather

Ritzau/The Local
After a mild weekend with relatively warm temperatures, more seasonal weather is forecast this week.

Cooler temperatures and winds reaching gale force are forecast by meteorological institute DMI.

“The weather is about to get its own back. We are heading into a real autumn week,” DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen told Ritzau Monday morning.

Monday itself began with sunshine in much of Denmark, albeit with cool temperatures of around 10 degrees Celsius.

A low pressure front reaching the country on Monday evening and Tuesday will result in increased wind speeds up to gale force, and even storm-level gusts on the coasts on at night.

“The wind could, by Tuesday, result in high water levels at inland waters. That is something we will be monitoring,” Nielsen said.

Areas around Roskilde, Isefjord, the Baltic Sea coast and the Great Belt Fixed Link could particularly be affected, the meteorologist said.

Rain, strong winds and temperatures of between ten and 13 degrees Celsius are forecast for Tuesday.

Wednesday will see a brief respite from the rainy weather, with some sunny spells possible, but with similar temperatures to Tuesday.

Rainy spells and cloud will return on Thursday, and will continue into Friday, before skies clear a little going into next weekend.

Night-time temperatures this week are expected to approach freezing point, Nielsen said.

“We have so far escaped frost, but it’s getting closer. Perhaps local temperatures will get down there towards the end of the week,” he said.

weather
