Copenhagen cemetery gets Buddhist section

A file photo of Bispebjerg Cemetery. Photo: Simon Skipper/Ritzau Scanpix

A Copenhagen cemetery has introduced Denmark’s first-ever section of a Christian burial place to be dedicated to Buddhism.

On Friday last week, a 108-square-metre area of Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen was opened and blessed by three lama priests from a Tibetan monastery, providing Danish Buddhists with the option of being buried together with coreligionists, newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad reports.

The newly-formed Buddhistisk Bisættelses Forening (Society for Buddhist Burials) applied to be given the dedicated area.

Buddhists in Denmark have up to now had the option of having burial urns placed in a columbarium.

“People liked having the columbarium, where you can come and meditate. But some have wished to be buried outside, closer to nature. We’re pleased that’s now possible,” Ole Nordstrøm of Buddhistisk Bisættelses Forening told Ritzau.

Permission has also been given for a stupa, a structure containing relics that is used as a place of meditation, to be built in the burial area.

Copenhagen Municipality said that Bispebjerg Cemetery is “apparently” the first Christian burial place in Denmark to include such a structure.

The Buddhist area will add to the cultural and religious diversity of the cemetery, which already includes designated areas for Catholics, Muslims, atheists, Russians and Swedes.

