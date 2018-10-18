Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Copenhagen cemetery gets Buddhist section

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
18 October 2018
18:35 CEST+02:00
buddhismreligion

Share this article

Copenhagen cemetery gets Buddhist section
A file photo of Bispebjerg Cemetery. Photo: Simon Skipper/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
18 October 2018
18:35 CEST+02:00
A Copenhagen cemetery has introduced Denmark’s first-ever section of a Christian burial place to be dedicated to Buddhism.

On Friday last week, a 108-square-metre area of Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen was opened and blessed by three lama priests from a Tibetan monastery, providing Danish Buddhists with the option of being buried together with coreligionists, newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad reports.

The newly-formed Buddhistisk Bisættelses Forening (Society for Buddhist Burials) applied to be given the dedicated area.

Buddhists in Denmark have up to now had the option of having burial urns placed in a columbarium.

“People liked having the columbarium, where you can come and meditate. But some have wished to be buried outside, closer to nature. We’re pleased that’s now possible,” Ole Nordstrøm of Buddhistisk Bisættelses Forening told Ritzau.

Permission has also been given for a stupa, a structure containing relics that is used as a place of meditation, to be built in the burial area.

Copenhagen Municipality said that Bispebjerg Cemetery is “apparently” the first Christian burial place in Denmark to include such a structure.

The Buddhist area will add to the cultural and religious diversity of the cemetery, which already includes designated areas for Catholics, Muslims, atheists, Russians and Swedes.

READ ALSO: Inuit hunting grounds in Greenland get Unesco heritage status

buddhismreligion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Mysterious animal found without legs, feet in Danish forest
  2. Drones find 40,000 pumpkins on Danish farm
  3. Denmark in top ten on world competitiveness list
  4. Most Danes satisfied with EU membership, would vote against leaving: survey
  5. Nordea reported to Denmark investigators over money laundering

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Mysterious animal found without legs, feet in Danish forest
  2. Drones find 40,000 pumpkins on Danish farm
  3. Denmark in top ten on world competitiveness list
  4. Most Danes satisfied with EU membership, would vote against leaving: survey
  5. Nordea reported to Denmark investigators over money laundering

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices