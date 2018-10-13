Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Moody's downgrades Danske bank ratings over money-laundering probe

13 October 2018
Pedestrians walk past a branch of Denmark's Danske Bank in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo: Raigo Pajula/AFP.
13 October 2018
US ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded its long-term ratings for Denmark's biggest bank, Danske Bank, which is at the centre of a scandal over alleged money-laundering.

The decision "follows the announcement that the bank is the subject of criminal investigations by the US Department of Justice linked to money laundering through its Estonian branch between 2007-2015," Moody's said in a statement.

Investors and clients have already headed for the exits amid growing fears of a possibly huge US fine for laundering funds for 15,000 mainly Russian clients.

Danske Bank has itself identified the equivalent of 200 billion euros in "suspicious" transactions from 2007-2015 on behalf of 15,000 clients, including top Russian politicians and companies based in Denmark.

According to a Financial Times report, Danske earned 10 million euros in 2013 through mirror trades that used Russian bonds, which the Danish lender acknowledged raised a "potential reputational risk in being seen to be assisting capital flight from Russia".

The ratings agency downgraded its long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings from A1 to A2. Both ratings are within Moody's "upper-medium grade".

The money-laundering investigation "has increased the probability that Danske will receive substantial financial fines," Moody's said, adding that the probe will also "consume a significant amount of resources and managerial focus".

Denmark, like its Nordic neighbours, is considered a model of transparent governance, and the total amount of the suspicious transactions is 10 times Estonia's national output in 2014.

READ ALSO: US probing money laundering claims: Danske Bank

