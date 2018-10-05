Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark and Austria present joint plan on asylum

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 October 2018
12:35 CEST+02:00
asylumrefugeeseuinger støjbergstøjberg

Share this article

Denmark and Austria present joint plan on asylum
Danish Minister of Migration Inge Støjberg with Austrian Interior Minister Herber Kickl during a press conference on October 4th, 2018 in Vienna. Photo: ALEX HALADA/Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 October 2018
12:35 CEST+02:00
Denmark’s minister for immigration and integration Inger Støjberg was in Vienna on Thursday as the two countries presented their plan for reforms to the EU’s asylum system.

Austria and Denmark plan to launch a pilot project establishing a deportation centre based outside the EU for rejected asylum seekers.

The two countries have been engaged in negotiations over the proposed centre since early this year.

Aims of the project include providing shelter to refugees closer to their home countries and to disrupt people smuggling operations.

Støjberg spoke about the envisaged system with Austrian interior minister Herbert Kickl on Thursday.

“We maintain that asylum should be sought in the first country you arrive in, instead of travelling through Europe,” the Danish minister said to Ritzau.

“In return, we are committed to increasing the capacity [of countries neighbouring conflict areas to manage asylum arrivals, ed.]. That can mean anything from healthcare, education, border guards and a system to manage asylum seekers,” she said.

A deportation centre located outside the EU would reduce incentive for people to travel across Europe to seek asylum, according to Støjberg.

“If you can see how quickly you can be sent back, there’s no reason to spend all your money and risk your life to get here,” she said.

The minister maintained that the proposal was within the European Union’s human rights conventions for refugees.

She called for support from other European countries for the project.

“It is important that the joint EU policy is that asylum seekers must stay in the first safe country they reach,” she said to Ritzau.

“I think we have a realistic proposal that also takes into consideration the needs of neighbouring countries,” she said.

Denmark and Austria would continue working for an agreement with other EU countries to enable the implementation of the deportation centre outside of the EU, she said.

According to broadcaster DR’s report from the Vienna press conference, the location and timescale for opening of the proposed centre is currently being kept under wraps.

Kickl said he was optimistic about the proposal’s prospects but would not give further detail, DR writes.

READ ALSO: Denmark refuses to take in UN quota refugees in 2018

asylumrefugeeseuinger støjbergstøjberg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark refuses to take in UN quota refugees in 2018
  2. Danish government presents plan to recruit skilled foreign labour
  3. Denmark and Austria present joint plan on asylum
  4. Denmark opposition leader rejects calls for skilled labour from outside EU
  5. Danish low-cost airline Primera folds wings
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark refuses to take in UN quota refugees in 2018
  2. Danish government presents plan to recruit skilled foreign labour
  3. Denmark and Austria present joint plan on asylum
  4. Denmark opposition leader rejects calls for skilled labour from outside EU
  5. Danish low-cost airline Primera folds wings
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
View all notices
Advertisement