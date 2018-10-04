Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Stop selling new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars by 2030: Danish government

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
4 October 2018
10:02 CEST+02:00
environmentlars løkke rasmussen

Share this article

Stop selling new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars by 2030: Danish government
Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
4 October 2018
10:02 CEST+02:00
Cars that run on fossil fuels should be phased out, with sales stopped within the next 12 years, the government has said.

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed in his parliamentary opening speech on Tuesday that his government would seek to stop sales of fuel-driven cars by 2030.

Rasmussen also said he hoped that there would be one million electric or hybrid cars in Denmark by 2030.

“The transport sector is currently responsible for a quarter of Denmark’s carbon dioxide emissions. The air in the largest cities is polluted. So the government will now state a clear aim: in 12 years. In 12 years, we will stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars,” he said in the speech.

The stated goal will be included in a proposal on the environment to be presented by the government next week.

“In seventeen years, every single new car in Denmark must be an electric car, a hybrid or some other form of zero emissions vehicle,” the PM said.

Climate is likely to be an important talking point for Rasmussen’s Liberal party and other parliamentary groups in the lead-up to next year’s general election.

Rasmussen said he hoped the coalition government would pass a bill on the environment before the election was called.

“We are in a race against time when it comes to climate change. But we should not turn our efforts into a political competition. We will only achieve our aims if parliament works together,” he said.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen's public transport to get greener with new electric buses

environmentlars løkke rasmussen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Danish government presents plan to recruit skilled foreign labour
  2. Denmark refuses to take in UN quota refugees in 2018
  3. Denmark opposition leader rejects calls for skilled labour from outside EU
  4. Danish low-cost airline Primera folds wings
  5. Stop selling new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars by 2030: Danish government
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish government presents plan to recruit skilled foreign labour
  2. Denmark refuses to take in UN quota refugees in 2018
  3. Denmark opposition leader rejects calls for skilled labour from outside EU
  4. Danish low-cost airline Primera folds wings
  5. Stop selling new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars by 2030: Danish government
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
View all notices
Advertisement