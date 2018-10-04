Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish EU competition commissioner says second term unlikely

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
4 October 2018
09:13 CEST+02:00
margrethe vestager

Share this article

Danish EU competition commissioner says second term unlikely
Margrethe Vestager. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
4 October 2018
09:13 CEST+02:00
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager acknowledged Wednesday that her country, Denmark, "doesn't appear very keen" on renewing her five-year term after it expires next year.

"My native member state doesn't seem to be, well at least not the government... doesn't seem too enthusiastic about giving me a second mandate" after next spring's European elections, Vestager said at a press conference in Paris.

And that is "an understatement," she added.

Vestager served as Denmark's minister for the economy and interior affairs before being named for the EU competition job in 2014 by the country's Social Democrat-led government.

But after 2015 elections the right-wing Venstre party knocked out the leftist coalition and installed Lars Løkke Rasmussen as prime minister.

Vestager has emerged as one of the most high-profile commissioners after taking on US giants such as Amazon, McDonald's and Apple after determining they had abused dominant market positions.

In July her team levied a record fine of 4.34 billion euros against Google for unfairly promoting its search engine on mobile devices using its Android operating system.

In 2016 she ordered Apple to pay Ireland 13 billion euros in back taxes that the maker of iPhones and iPads had avoided through a tax deal with Dublin.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly dubbed Vestager the "tax lady" who "hates the US".

READ ALSO: Angry Apple takes swipe at ‘Dane of the Year' Vestager

margrethe vestager
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Danish government presents plan to recruit skilled foreign labour
  2. Denmark refuses to take in UN quota refugees in 2018
  3. Denmark opposition leader rejects calls for skilled labour from outside EU
  4. Danish low-cost airline Primera folds wings
  5. Stop selling new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars by 2030: Danish government
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish government presents plan to recruit skilled foreign labour
  2. Denmark refuses to take in UN quota refugees in 2018
  3. Denmark opposition leader rejects calls for skilled labour from outside EU
  4. Danish low-cost airline Primera folds wings
  5. Stop selling new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars by 2030: Danish government
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
View all notices
Advertisement