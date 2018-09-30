U2’s Bono takes shots at Swedish and Danish politics at Copenhagen gig

Screenshot: U2Gigs.com/YouTube

It’s safe to say that Bono does not like Jimmie Åkesson. For the second time this month, the U2 frontman compared the Sweden Democrats’ leader to a Nazi during a concert.

Using a photo filter to perform under the guise of Macphisto, a sort of Irish version of the Faustian devil Mephisto, the rockstar introduced the band’s 1991 song ‘Acrobat’ by mockingly congratulating some of Europe’s best-known populists, starting with those in Denmark.

“Denmark, I had forgotten about your splendid colonial ways, but I see you’re finding your own form. Forget Borgen [the popular Danish TV show, ed.]. You’re banning burqas and confiscating jewellery from those awful asylum seekers. Bravo!”

After calling Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban a “lovely man”, he performed a Nazi salute as he barked out “Jimmie Åkesson, next door in Sweden“, a move he first debuted at a Paris concert on September 9th . He then insulted France’s Marine Le Pen as “Daddy’s litte girl”, and a “little girl with big ideas”.

Macphisto was one of three characters Bono conceived for the band's Zoo TV tour back in 1992, and then used to make satirical statements and prank shows to local politicians, employing an exaggerated upper-class English accent.

Saturday’s concert at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena was sold out, as is Sunday night’s show in the same venue.