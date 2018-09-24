Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Danish ambassador met with Iranian officials after attack

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
24 September 2018
10:32 CEST+02:00
Caskets of those who died in a terror attack on a military parade in Iran are displayed in Ahvaz, Iran. Photo: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark’s ambassador to Iran was on Saturday night called to a meeting with officials in Tehran following a deadly attack on a military parade.

The ambassador, Danny Annan, was summoned along with British and Dutch counterparts following an attack on a military parade in the Islamic republic on Saturday that cost at least 25 people their lives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the meeting to Ritzau, but did not comment further on the agenda of the meeting or any actions Denmark might now take.

Iranian news agency Irna reported on Saturday that Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK has been accused of providing shelter to opposition groups in the Asian country, according to Reuters.

The groups were not named in the report.

“It is unacceptable that these groups are not considered to be terrorist groups by the EU provided they do not commit acts of terror in Europe,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi said.

Any connection to the attack on the military parade was unclear.

Armed men conducted the attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, according to Iranian state television.

The victims were primarily members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

