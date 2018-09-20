Police cite gang 'split' after violent incidents in Copenhagen

Police in Nørrebro on Wednesday night. Photo: Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix

Several shooting incidents have occurred in Copenhagen in recent days, resulting in increased police presence.

Earlier this week, two shootings were reported with one man injured.

The latest incident on Wednesday night saw a shoot-out between police and unidentified persons in the Nørrebro neighbourhood, when shots were fired from a car on the Ragnhildsgade street toward a group of young people. Police officers who were standing nearby returned fire.

Nobody was arrested immediately following the incident.

Police said in a press statement that the incidents are related to an internal split in an organised crime gang in the capital, but gave no further details.

“We will not accept shots being fired in the public space and we are now making a huge effort to catch those responsible,” police director Anne Tønnes said.

“The public should feel safe and know that we are clamping down on the gangs’ criminal behaviour,” she added.

A stop-and-search zone has been put in place around the Nørrebro and Nordvest area in response to the escalation in shootings.

“We are taking this situation very, very seriously. In the light of what we witnessed last night, we have decided to intensify our response. That means we will be present to a greater extent,” Tønnes said.

“There will be plainclothes and uniformed officers, our mobile police station will drive around and we will intensify our dialogue with youth clubs, schools and housing associations,” she added.

