Ministry publishes 1.3 million 'angular' aerial photos of Denmark

11 September 2018
17:07 CEST+02:00
Ministry publishes 1.3 million 'angular' aerial photos of Denmark
Kastellet in Copenhagen from above. Photo: Styrelsen for Dataforsyning og Effektivisering
11 September 2018
17:07 CEST+02:00
Over one million aerial photos of Denmark were made accessible to the public by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Building on Tuesday.

The huge archive of aerial photos will enable the public to see the surface of the earth from oblique angles and to see building facades from all over Denmark.

“National aerial photos can be a valuable resource for many branches of public administration, but there is also great potential for use of the photos in the private sector,” minister for energy and climate Lars Christian Lilleholt said in a press statement.

“We have therefore prioritised making aerial photos free data, so that businesses and individuals can freely obtain and use them without limitations,” Lilleholt added.

The announcement means that Denmark is the first country in the world to make the photos freely available.

The images were made available at 2pm Tuesday on the website www.skraafoto.kortforsyningen.dk, where users can search addresses anywhere in Denmark and navigate around the country.

“Basically, these oblique photos enable different authorities to gain a better and more thorough insight into how a specific locality looks without having to actually be physically present. That means that many tasks can be completed faster and more efficiently,” Lilleholt said.

Although technology such as Google Maps has provided the public with visual access to much of the world, the oblique angles in the images released by Danish authorities offer a different perspective.

Images used in the database were taken over the last two years and a new set is scheduled to be photographed in 2019.

READ ALSO: Danish archeologists find 5,000-year-old map

photos
