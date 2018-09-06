Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Carlsberg cans plastic rings to cut waste

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
6 September 2018
18:29 CEST+02:00
carlsbergenvironment

Share this article

Carlsberg cans plastic rings to cut waste
File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
6 September 2018
18:29 CEST+02:00
Danish brewer Carlsberg said Thursday it was ditching the plastic rings that hold together its six-packs, launching a glued "Snap Pack" aimed at cutting waste and emissions.

Plastic rings pose a serious threat to wildlife and are choking landfill sites, and together with plastic bags are linked to increased ocean pollution.

Carlsberg said its new solution, where the cans are bonded together, would reduce plastic waste globally by more than 1,200 tonnes a year, equivalent to 60 million plastic bags.

The initiative will "reduce the amount of plastic used in traditional multi-packs by up to 76 percent," the brewer said.

Carlsberg is the latest company to take steps to reduce its plastic packaging, following other multinationals such as Ikea, McDonalds, Starbucks and Adidas.

From 2006 to 2016, global plastic output rose from 245 million to 348 million tonnes, according to the PlasticsEurope trade association.

Anti-plastics campaigning has been vigorous in Europe in recent years, and the EU in May proposed a bloc-wide ban on single-use plastics but did not set a deadline.

Only nine percent of the nine billion tonnes of plastic produced globally to date has been recycled, a recent UN report said.

Some 12 million tonnes per year, mostly in the form of single-use packaging, are dumped into the world's oceans, creating an ecological nightmare, according to Greenpeace.

READ ALSO: Artificial intelligence to taste test Carlsberg's new beers

carlsbergenvironment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to get 'dog-owner-only' apartments
  2. Danish submarine killer appeals life sentence
  3. Futsal, lower league players to represent Denmark in internationals: reports
  4. Could Denmark cancel international matches over player contract row?
  5. Danske Bank shares fall after new details of money laundering scandal revealed
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to get 'dog-owner-only' apartments
  2. Danish submarine killer appeals life sentence
  3. Futsal, lower league players to represent Denmark in internationals: reports
  4. Could Denmark cancel international matches over player contract row?
  5. Danske Bank shares fall after new details of money laundering scandal revealed
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
15/08
Do you love 3D printing!
15/08
Modern Coat Stand
View all notices
Advertisement