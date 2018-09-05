'We want to help Denmark': replacement national team player

Players called up to Denmark's replacement national team arrive at the Rivar Park hotel in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo: Jakub Kotian/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark has announced a squad consisting of primarily third and fourth-tier footballers to face Slovakia and Wales in upcoming internationals.

Regular coach Åge Hareide and his players were released from international duty after a complete breakdown in negotiations over a new appearance agreement for international players.

The primary stumbling block in the negotiations is reported to relate to players' image rights, and the issue had raised the prospect of Denmark failing to fulfil this week’s fixtures.

John Faxe Jensen, who scored in Denmark’s famous 2-0 victory over Germany in the final of the 1992 European Championships, will take temporary charge for the two matches.

One of the replacement players, forward Daniel Holm Sørensen of Skovshoved in the 2. Division – Danish football’s third tier – on Tuesday evening public with his reasons for taking up football association DBU’s offer to play international fixtures for his country.

“I have at, this difficult time for the national team, decided I want to help – help Denmark and help Danish international football. We all love watching the national team play, and love watching them play in tournaments even more. That’s why the match tomorrow must be played,” Sørensen wrote on Twitter.

Jeg har i denne svære tid for landsholdet, besluttet mig for at jeg gerne vil hjælpe. Hjælpe Danmark og hjælpe dansk landsholdsfodbold. Vi elsker alle at se landsholdet spille fodbold, og vi elsker endnu mere at se dem til slutrunder. Derfor skal kampen imorgen afvikles. 🇩🇰 #DH pic.twitter.com/GSBF7TuWt4 — Daniel Holm (@DanielHolm9) September 4, 2018

The tweet by the player, who has also played for Superliga side Brøndby, received both support and criticism, with one response accusing the ‘emergency’ national team of “interfering in other people’s battles”.

Many other comments wished Sørensen good luck.

The replacement squad for the two matches contains players from the third (2. division) and fourth (Danmarksserien) tiers, along with one of the regional level five leagues (Sjællandsserien).

Players from the national team for futsal, an indoor variant of football with five players per team, have also been called up.

Denmark play away against Slovakia in a friendly match on Wednesday evening before facing Wales in a UEFA Nations League match in Aarhus on Sunday.

