Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'We want to help Denmark': replacement national team player

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 September 2018
10:44 CEST+02:00
national teamdbu

Share this article

'We want to help Denmark': replacement national team player
Players called up to Denmark's replacement national team arrive at the Rivar Park hotel in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo: Jakub Kotian/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 September 2018
10:44 CEST+02:00
Denmark has announced a squad consisting of primarily third and fourth-tier footballers to face Slovakia and Wales in upcoming internationals.

Regular coach Åge Hareide and his players were released from international duty after a complete breakdown in negotiations over a new appearance agreement for international players.

The primary stumbling block in the negotiations is reported to relate to players' image rights, and the issue had raised the prospect of Denmark failing to fulfil this week’s fixtures.

John Faxe Jensen, who scored in Denmark’s famous 2-0 victory over Germany in the final of the 1992 European Championships, will take temporary charge for the two matches.

One of the replacement players, forward Daniel Holm Sørensen of Skovshoved in the 2. Division – Danish football’s third tier – on Tuesday evening public with his reasons for taking up football association DBU’s offer to play international fixtures for his country.

“I have at, this difficult time for the national team, decided I want to help – help Denmark and help Danish international football. We all love watching the national team play, and love watching them play in tournaments even more. That’s why the match tomorrow must be played,” Sørensen wrote on Twitter.

The tweet by the player, who has also played for Superliga side Brøndby, received both support and criticism, with one response accusing the ‘emergency’ national team of “interfering in other people’s battles”.

Many other comments wished Sørensen good luck.

The replacement squad for the two matches contains players from the third (2. division) and fourth (Danmarksserien) tiers, along with one of the regional level five leagues (Sjællandsserien).

Players from the national team for futsal, an indoor variant of football with five players per team, have also been called up.

Denmark play away against Slovakia in a friendly match on Wednesday evening before facing Wales in a UEFA Nations League match in Aarhus on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Futsal, lower league players to represent Denmark in internationals: reports

national teamdbu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen’s public transport to get greener with new electric buses
  2. Danish submarine killer appeals life sentence
  3. Futsal, lower league players to represent Denmark in internationals: reports
  4. Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surgery for back problem
  5. Danske Bank shares fall after new details of money laundering scandal revealed
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen’s public transport to get greener with new electric buses
  2. Danish submarine killer appeals life sentence
  3. Futsal, lower league players to represent Denmark in internationals: reports
  4. Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surgery for back problem
  5. Danske Bank shares fall after new details of money laundering scandal revealed
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
15/08
Do you love 3D printing!
15/08
Modern Coat Stand
View all notices
Advertisement