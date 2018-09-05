Denmark’s plants and wildlife to get own website

File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix 2017

A new website entitled Danmarks Artsportal, to be launched in 2020, will provide nature enthusiasts with a guide to animals and plants in the Scandinavian country.

The web portal, which will be produced by the Natural History Museum of Denmark and the Environmental Protection Agency, will collate public and private data on species of wildlife prevalent in Denmark, the Ministry for the Environment and Food announced in a press statement.

“This is a project that museums and researchers have been asking for the last 20 years, so it is very pleasing that we can now get started on the web resource and create a unique basis for data on Danish species,” professor Peter C. Kjærgaard of the Natural History Museum of Denmark said in the press statement.

The database will help provide a strong foundation of knowledge of how different species live and thrive in Denmark, according to the professor.

Funding of six million kroner has been allocated to the project in the 2019 budget, with further funds of just under 20 million kroner in total provided by two foundations, the 15. Juni Fonden (six million kroner) and the Aage V. Jensens Naturfond (13.29 million kroner).

Minister for the Environment and Food Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said that Denmark’s wildlife had much to offer with the right information about where to look.

“We will make it possible to contribute with own observations of species around the country,” Ellemann-Jensen said in the press statement.

“I have fished and hunted for many years myself and think it is a wonderful idea for all Danes to be able to improve others’ experiences with nature by telling us about their own,” the minister added.

