Rain to replace Danish sun and summer this weekend

File photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark may have seen its last summer day of the year, meteorologists say.

A summer day, defined as a day with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius, may have occurred for the last time this year, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

Raincoats and warmer layers will certainly be needed this weekend, according to forecasts.

“A bit of an upheaval is on the way for the parts of the country where Thursday brought sun and up to 27 degrees,” DMI duty meteorologist Henning Gisselø said.

“The weekend will be quite cold and full of showers,” the meteorologist added.

After showers and clouds early on Friday, some clearer weather is expected in the afternoon, particularly in the west of the country.

Temperatures are forecast at between 15-20°C, with the west coast more likely to be at the lower end of that range.

Saturday is expected to bring more rain and a slightly cooler 15-18°C, along with moderate to strong westerly winds.

Some sun is expected Sunday, but that will not make things feel much warmer, according to Gisselø.

“It will seem like somewhat drab weather compared to what we have seen in recent weeks. And it does not look like things will be much warmer in the immediate future,” he said.

“It appears we have had the last summer’s day this year, defined as a day with over 25 degrees,” he added.

While sunshine and temperatures of above 20 degrees could return, it is nevertheless considered unlikely that the stronger summer heat will be back in 2018.

