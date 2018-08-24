Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rain to replace Danish sun and summer this weekend

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
24 August 2018
10:52 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

Rain to replace Danish sun and summer this weekend
File photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
24 August 2018
10:52 CEST+02:00
Denmark may have seen its last summer day of the year, meteorologists say.

A summer day, defined as a day with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius, may have occurred for the last time this year, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

Raincoats and warmer layers will certainly be needed this weekend, according to forecasts.

“A bit of an upheaval is on the way for the parts of the country where Thursday brought sun and up to 27 degrees,” DMI duty meteorologist Henning Gisselø said.

“The weekend will be quite cold and full of showers,” the meteorologist added.

After showers and clouds early on Friday, some clearer weather is expected in the afternoon, particularly in the west of the country.

Temperatures are forecast at between 15-20°C, with the west coast more likely to be at the lower end of that range.

Saturday is expected to bring more rain and a slightly cooler 15-18°C, along with moderate to strong westerly winds.

Some sun is expected Sunday, but that will not make things feel much warmer, according to Gisselø.

“It will seem like somewhat drab weather compared to what we have seen in recent weeks. And it does not look like things will be much warmer in the immediate future,” he said.

“It appears we have had the last summer’s day this year, defined as a day with over 25 degrees,” he added.

While sunshine and temperatures of above 20 degrees could return, it is nevertheless considered unlikely that the stronger summer heat will be back in 2018.

READ ALSO: Weather news from Denmark

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit could see Brits in EU lose access to UK bank accounts
  2. Denmark to consider Kattegat bridge with full feasibility study
  3. Hundreds of solar power cells in Denmark are illegal: report
  4. Danish Viking fortresses were designed to fend off other Vikings
  5. Denmark to cut places on English-language university programmes
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit could see Brits in EU lose access to UK bank accounts
  2. Denmark to consider Kattegat bridge with full feasibility study
  3. Hundreds of solar power cells in Denmark are illegal: report
  4. Danish Viking fortresses were designed to fend off other Vikings
  5. Denmark to cut places on English-language university programmes
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
15/08
Do you love 3D printing!
15/08
Modern Coat Stand
View all notices
Advertisement