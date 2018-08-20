Creator of the fastest spreading computer virus ever comes to IP EXPO Nordic 2018 in Stockholm

Photo: Samy Kamkar

Samy Kamkar - the creator of the fastest spreading virus of all time - will open day two of IP EXPO Nordic in Stockholm on 20th September.

At the age of 16, Kamkar dropped out of high school and one year later, co-founded Fonality, a unified communications company based on open source software, which raised over $46 million in private funding. His work has been cited by the NSA, triggered hearings on Capitol Hill, and has been the basis for security advancements across virtually all major web browsers, smartphones, and other technologies.

He is best known for creating and releasing the fastest spreading virus of all time, the MySpace worm "Samy", and being subsequently raided for it by the United States Secret Service. After accepting a plea bargain, Kamkar was allowed to keep a single non-networked computer, but explicitly prohibited from any internet access during his 3-year probation.

He is also the creator of SkyJack, a custom drone which hacks into any nearby Parrot drones allowing them to be controlled by its operator, and for creating the Evercookie, which appeared in a top-secret NSA document revealed by Edward Snowden and on the front page of The New York Times.

On top of all this, Kamkar also worked with The Wall Street Journal and discovered the illicit mobile phone tracking where the Apple iPhone, Google Android and Microsoft Windows Phone mobile devices transmit GPS and Wi-Fi information to their parent companies. His mobile research led to a series of class-action lawsuits against the companies and a privacy hearing in the US.

At IP EXPO Nordic, Samy Kamkar will be doing a live hack where he can actually manipulate the audience's mobile phones and will then demonstrate how he did it, how it works and how to prevent it.

Known as a privacy and security researcher, computer hacker, whistleblower and entrepreneur - Samy Kamkar is the ultimate genius when it comes to cyber security and how to break into things. This is your chance to see him live onstage at IP EXPO Nordic and witness his hacking skill in person.

