Denmark set for wet weather during changeable weekend

File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Both sun and rain are expected this weekend across Denmark.

The timing of the wet weather will vary in different parts of the country, meteorological agency DMI said.

“The weather will be a mixed affair in many ways,” DMI ‘s Frank Nielsen told Ritzau.

A cold front will move from west to east across the country during the course of Friday, meaning initially wet weather in Jutland will clear to a sunny and warm afternoon, while Zealand and Bornholm will see a clear morning turn to cloud and showers by evening.

Saturday’s temperatures will be between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius in most of the country. North Jutland is expected to be cooler with windier conditions.

“It won’t be so fine in the northwest, but will be summery in the southeast,” Jensen said.

The weather on Sunday will be particularly changeable, the meteorologist added.

Sun and temperatures of 18-23°C in the morning will be replaced by clouds and rain from the west as the day goes on.

“We will see humid air over the country, which make things wet on Sunday and on Sunday night,” Nielsen said.

“In general, we are now seeing more changeable weather. That is related to the change in weather around a week ago, which has given a different type of weather that can be different in different parts of the country,” he said.

