Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark will eventually be cash-free: expert

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
14 August 2018
15:33 CEST+02:00
cash

Share this article

Denmark will eventually be cash-free: expert
Photo: Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
14 August 2018
15:33 CEST+02:00
Cash will disappear from Danish society sooner or later, even though there are still reasons to retain physical money, an expert on the subject has said.

New electronic payment methods will eventually render resource-heavy physical payments obsolete, Jonas Hedman, a researcher and Ph.D. in digitalisation at Copenhagen Business School, believes.

“In Sweden, the state has taken the lead and accepted a line that will accelerate this development, and which has paved the way for innovation and investment in electronic payment methods. We should consider doing the same thing in Denmark,” Hedman said.

The CBS lecturer’s comments come after Jyske Bank CEO Anders Dam called for the government to take a more proactive approach to phasing out cash.

A number of obstacle must be addressed by the state before a cash-free society is possible, however, according to Hedman.

“Even though all payments can be made using a mobile telephone today, there are many that don’t have a mobile telephone or can’t use one,” he said.

“That includes many children, senior citizens or disabled people. So money should be allocated to finding solutions,” he said.

“There should also be a back-up system that can be used if things break down,” Hedman continued.

The first step towards removing cash from circulation would be to withdraw the large denominations – 1,000 and 500 krone notes, the Ph.D noted.

“It is in reality criminals that have the highest need for them, and I see no reason to use taxpayers’ money to support their businesses,” he said.

READ ALSO: Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party

cash
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Why Fox Business’ comparison of Denmark and Venezuela is built on fallacy
  2. Denmark’s Social Democrats 'at 2015 level' in new poll
  3. 'Completely detached from fact': Danish finance minister criticises US media after Fox broadside
  4. Rainbow family numbers in Denmark in huge increase
  5. Parts of Denmark lift open fire bans after rain
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why Fox Business’ comparison of Denmark and Venezuela is built on fallacy
  2. Denmark’s Social Democrats 'at 2015 level' in new poll
  3. 'Completely detached from fact': Danish finance minister criticises US media after Fox broadside
  4. Rainbow family numbers in Denmark in huge increase
  5. Parts of Denmark lift open fire bans after rain
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Do you love 3D printing!
15/08
Modern Coat Stand
25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
View all notices
Advertisement