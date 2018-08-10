Radio programme by Kim Wall's mother released as a podcast in English

Ingrid Wall at the presentation of this year's group of presenters. Photo: Henrik Montgomery / TT

Ingrid Wall, the mother of journalist Kim who was killed last summer while interviewing an inventor for an article, on Friday presented a radio programme which was also released as an English-language podcast. In it, she spoke about the impact of Kim's death on the family and how they have coped through the last year.

Wall is one of the presenters of Sveriges Radio's popular programme Sommar i P1, which throughout the summer invites a range of guests to present a 90-minute programme, talking about an issue close to their hearts. Usually the shows are only available to listen in Swedish, but producers have made an exception for the Wall family's story.

"We want to give an international audience the chance to hear Ingrid Wall's personal and powerful story about what changed her family's life, so we have also made an English version of the programme," Sommar i P1 programme manager Bibi Rödöö said in a press release.

"Ingrid talks about a year of deep despair but also about how the family has met a lot of warmth and love, and about how Kim's memory will live on," Rödöö added.

The podcast was released at 7am on Friday, the same time as the Swedish version, and can be downloaded on Sveriges Radio Play.

VIDEO: Family and friends play tribute to Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Wall's daughter Kim, then aged 30, boarded a submarine in Copenhagen built by a Danish inventor with the intention of interviewing him for an article. But she did not return from the trip: the inventor, Peter Madsen, at first said he had dropped her off on land earlier, but his story changed several times and he was charged with, and later found guilty of, her murder.

"Kim was convinced that he was just a slightly eccentric man who had his space laboratory a few hundred metres from the house where she and her boyfriend Ole lived; that this was a man with an exciting story," Wall said in the radio programme.

It wasn't until over 100 days after setting out on the journey that Kim's body was recovered from the water. In April this year, Madsen was sentenced to a life in jail for her murder.

Wall said that the fact her daughter's body was recovered in its entirety gave her some relief, and also expressed gratitude for the work of all those who had been involved in the operation, including police officers, divers, police dogs and others who did their best to ensure the truth was discovered. "There's no manual for parents whose children have been brutally murdered," she said.

Two things which she said had helped the family get through the past year were their dog, Iso, who provided some "normality", as well as the messages and visits from people who knew Kim.

"Together we can laugh and cry, smile at our memories and be glad that we had Kim in our lives. She'll be with us forever," Wall said.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the date Kim set out in the submarine. Hundreds of people around the world will take part in runs organized in her memory, raising money for the Kim Wall Memorial Fund.

In Sweden, runs are planned in Stockholm, the Walls' hometown of Trelleborg, and Hudiksvall, and other events have been planned across the world both by people who knew the journalist personally and others inspired to do something in her memory.