Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish woman finds python in kitchen

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
8 August 2018
12:34 CEST+02:00
snake

Share this article

Danish woman finds python in kitchen
File photo: arztsamui/Depositphotos
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
8 August 2018
12:34 CEST+02:00
A woman in the town of Nykøbing Falster had an unexpected guest in her home on Tuesday.

Upon entering the kitchen to get a glass of water during the night, she was greeted by a hissing green ball python around a metre in length, TV Øst reports. 

Like all other pythons, the snake is of the non-venomous constrictor variety.

The woman immediately called emergency services, and a police patrol was dispatched.

Although snake charming is not among the tasks normally faced by police on the island of Falster, the two officers are reported to have managed to bring the python under control.

“There are some signs that one of the officers knows a little about that kind of thing,” Henrik Karlsen, duty officer with South Zealand, Lolland and Falster Police, told TV Øst.

Police later contacted nearby Krokodille Zoo in Eskilstrup, which agreed to temporarily take in the snake, and are now looking for the animal’s owner.

Nobody had claimed the creature early on Wednesday.

“We have put out a notice for the owner on Twitter. So we hope the owner will come forward when he wakes up this morning,” duty officer Søren Østervig said.

“This guy, a green ball python around 1.2 metres, showed up at an apartment on Tværgade, where it wasn’t supposed to be at all,” the police tweet read.

“It’s now in police care. If it’s yours, or you know who it belongs to, contact 114,” the message continued.

READ ALSO: Danish scientists test rock singer who has been injecting himself with snake venom for 25 years

snake
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark could break heat record this week
  2. 'I’ll pay Denmark niqab fines': French-Algerian millionaire
  3. Danes hospitalised after drinking too much tap water
  4. Denmark announces probe against Danske Bank over money laundering
  5. Danish firefighters head home from Sweden with valuable experience
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark could break heat record this week
  2. 'I’ll pay Denmark niqab fines': French-Algerian millionaire
  3. Danes hospitalised after drinking too much tap water
  4. Denmark announces probe against Danske Bank over money laundering
  5. Danish firefighters head home from Sweden with valuable experience
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
View all notices
Advertisement