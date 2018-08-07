Six ambulances respond to serious motorway accident

Ambulances at the scene of the accident at Vallensbæk. Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Ritzau Scanpix

A serious road traffic accident near Copenhagen on Tuesday afternoon required a substantial emergency services response.

The accident occurred in the town of Vallensbæk southwest of Copenhagen, Ritzau reports.

Images from the accident at the Vallensbæk Torvevej and Søndre Ringvej crossing show a minibus turned on to its side and six ambulances at the scene.

West Copenhagen Police were on Wednesday afternoon yet to confirm the extent of the crash.

But duty police officer told newspaper Ekstra Bladet that persons involved had been taken to hospital.

“There were several people involved in the accident and they are being transported away,” the officer said.

A temporary road closure due to the incident was lifted at 1:45pm, with no further delays expected according to police.

