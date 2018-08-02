Copenhagen station closed in police fugitive chase

Photo: Henrik R. Petersen/Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen Central Station was closed for just under two hours on Wednesday evening as police searched for an escaped prisoner.

An extensive search for the fugitive resulted in a near-two-hour closure of the main rail station in the Danish capital.

The station was reopened just before 11pm with the individual in question still at large, Copenhagen Police have confirmed.



Despite the dramatic nature of the search, police said the escaped prisoner is not dangerous.

“As far as I have been informed, he is not classed as dangerous,” duty officer Michael Andersen told Ritzau.

Andersen added that he was unable to give any further information regarding the identity of the wanted individual.

All services to Copenhagen Central Station were postponed during the police operation, and the station building was evacuated.

Rail operating company Banedanmark wrote on Twitter at 10:46pm on Wednesday that delays were expected as a result of the operation.

Media including TV2 and Ekstra Bladet reported that staff working in the station’s various stores and restaurants were asked to assist the police with the search during the closure.

