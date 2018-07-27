Almost half of Swedes and Danes would prefer Nordic union to EU: poll

Nordic leaders at a meeting in Bergen in 2017. Photo: Marit Hommedal/TT

A significant proportion of Swedes and Danes would prefer to be part of a 'Nordic union' between Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland rather than the European Union, a new poll shows.

The Sentio poll for left-wing Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen asked around 1,000 people in each of the three countries which kind of partnership they would prefer: the present situation with Sweden and Denmark in the EU (and Norway in the European Economic Area), or a new Nordic union with joint policy in many areas.

47 percent of Swedes and 45 percent of Danes polled said they would prefer the Nordic option, while only 32 percent of the former and 36 percent of the latter said they preferred the EU (the rest said they didn’t know).

Those polled in Norway were given a third option, owing to their unique situation among the three countries as non EU members.

More than half (52 percent) said they would continue with the country’s current level of partnership with the EU, while 31 percent opted for a Nordic union, and only 10 percent chose EU membership.

Despite their countries being part of the hypothetical Nordic union model used in the survey, Finns and Icelanders were not polled.

