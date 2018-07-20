Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Class A drugs smuggled to Denmark via snail mail: court

Ritzau/The Local
20 July 2018
17:56 CEST+02:00
File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Smugglers use various methods to bring illegal substances to Denmark – including the country’s post system, according to a report from a preliminary court hearing.

That may sound like an opportunity to make a wisecrack about the efficiency of the postal service, but the issue has resulted in an extensive investigation on Funen, Ritzau reports.

Police on Funen are investigating almost a kilogram of heroin that was sent from Afghanistan, with the suspected recipient resident in Denmark.

995 grams of the class A drug were seized by German police, according to charges read by a prosecutor at a preliminary hearing in Odense.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement but denies charges against him, special prosecutor Klaus Lauridsen of Funen Police said.

The man was remanded in custody until August 16th in order to protect the ongoing investigation, Ritzau writes.

No further information with regard to the case was given by the special prosecutor and the hearing took place behind closed doors.

